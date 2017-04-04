Susan Rice Denies ‘Unmasking’ Trump Officials

CHEAT SHEET
Former national security adviser Susan Rice denied on Tuesday that she was responsible for “unmasking” the names of top Trump officials, as was claimed in reports on Monday. “I leaked nothing to nobody, and never have and never would,” Rice said on MSNBC. Rice denied that she or any Obama administration official “used intelligence for political purposes.” While she said President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on Trump Tower “had no basis in fact,” she acknowledged that it was “possible” that Trump officials were subject to incidental surveillance.