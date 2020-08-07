CHEAT SHEET
Susan Rice, Potential Biden VP, Sells $305,000 of Netflix Stock
Susan Rice, among the top contenders to be Joe Biden’s vice president, sold roughly $305,000 worth of stock in Netflix Thursday, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The former national security advisor to President Barack Obama and United Nations ambassador has been a director on Netflix’s board since 2018, and the sale was part of a pre-planned trade of a quarter of her options, according to The Wall Street Journal. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is set to announce his pick for a vice presidential pick next week. “Ambassador Rice’s sale of a fraction of her Netflix stock has nothing to do with V.P. speculation,” a spokesperson told the Journal.