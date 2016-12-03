Suspect Arrested for Fatal Stabbing of USC Faculty Member

CHEAT SHEET
Police have a suspect in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man on campus of the University of Southern California on Friday. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, but Los Angeles police said Friday that the campus was secure and there were “no outstanding suspects” in the brutal attack. The attack occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and the victim was announced dead at the scene shortly after police arrived. The victim’s identity has not yet been disclosed but the school’s paper, The Daily Trojan, identified him as a psychology instructor. Police say the attack was not random, though they have yet to reveal what the motive was.