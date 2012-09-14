Suspect Charged in Central Park Rape

CHEAT SHEET
David Albert Mitchell, 42, was arraigned early Friday for the alleged rape of a 73-year-old woman in Central Park earlier in the week. Mitchell, who has a rap sheet dating back decades, has not confessed, but was picked out of a lineup by the victim. “I attacked no one,” Mitchell said as he was led in shackles into the police station. The victim, a bird watcher, was found Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. after allegedly being raped in broad daylight by a man she suspects she had seen masturbating in the park before.