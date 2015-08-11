Suspect Details Houston Family Massacre

The man suspected of killing eight people in Houston on Saturday reportedly detailed the execution-style murders to police, ABC Eyewitness News reported Tuesday, citing sources close to the investigation. David Conley, who is accused of killing Valerie Jackson, her six children, and their father, Dwayne Jackson, reportedly said he was “fed up” with his ex-girlfriend for allegedly cheating on him with Dwayne Jackson. Conley allegedly told investigators he executed the victims over the course of the day, during which sheriff’s deputies stopped by at least three times to conduct a welfare check. According to sources, Conley reportedly said he first killed Dwayne Jackson, followed by each of the children, and finally Valerie Jackson before surrendering to police during a standoff. Texas Child Protective Services wanted to remove the six children murdered this weekend from their home in Harris County in 2013, but legal action was dismissed.
