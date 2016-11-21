Suspect Entered San Antonio PD Hours Before Ambush

CHEAT SHEET
Police in San Antonio are still searching for the killer who approached Det. Benjamin Marconi's patrol cruiser and then shot him twice through the passenger window. Hours before the 20-year police veteran was killed, authorities say the suspect entered the headquarters, according to footage. The shooter is now the subject of a massive manhunt in the Lone Star state. "The uniform was the target," said Chief William McManus. “We consider this suspect to be extremely dangerous to the police and the public."