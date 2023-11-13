Suspect Flees After Gunning Down Beloved Teacher in Atlanta
HEARTBREAKING
Atlanta cops were searching Monday for a gunman who fatally shot a beloved middle school computer science teacher in the city’s downtown over the weekend. Cops said Jason Ogbomoh, 25, was struck by gunfire around 3 a.m. Sunday after a dispute broke out, but no other details about the incident or suspect were released. Ogbomoh, a teacher at Marietta Middle School, had been teaching for four years. In an email to parents, the school’s principal said she was heartbroken. “To his students, Mr. Ogbomoh was more than a teacher; he was a mentor, role model, and source of inspiration,” she wrote. “His ability to connect with students and his enthusiasm for teaching was truly special.” Ogbomoh studied biology at the University of Georgia and was pursuing a master’s degree in computer science at Georgia State University as of last summer, he wrote on Facebook.