Suspect Further Implicated in Murder

A new twist in the Robyn Gardner murder mystery: Gary Giordano, the only suspect currently linked to her disappearance in Aruba, tried to collect on Gardner’s insurance policy within days of reporting her missing. Investigators are now suspicious that he had tried to set up an accidental-death insurance policy, particularly since it would be odd for him to redeem a policy for a weeklong romantic romp in the tropics. A former special agent for the FBI weighed in on the revelation. “Had he planned all along to lure her to Aruba and kill her for the insurance money? It has that flavor to it,” he told ABC News, “but we’ll have to see how evidence bears out.” He added that the move would have looked less suspicious had he taken out preventative insurance for two people. Authorities also say that Giordano has "explicit photos of Gardner" on his camera .
