Suspect Had Mental-Health Issues

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The gunman suspected of killing 12 at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday had been plagued with behavioral issues and mental-health problems for years and was being treated by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Aaron Alexis had served in the Navy for four years, but was discharged after racking up eight to 10 conduct offenses and was described by an official as “a ne’er-do-well.” Alexis reported to others he was “hearing voices,” and his father told police that his son suffered from PTSD after a 2004 incident in which he shot out a man's tires in Seattle.