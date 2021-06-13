CHEAT SHEET
Suspect Involved in 24-Hour Shooting Spree in Alabama and Georgia Arrested
Police have arrested Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, after a 24-hour shooting spree in three separate locations in Georgia and Alabama. Roberts is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime and while being a convicted felon and theft. A man was shot multiple times outside a hotel on Friday night in Phenix City, Alabama, then two hours later three people were shot near a Columbus restaurant. Then Saturday afternoon another person was shot in Columbus, near the restaurant shooting. Police say Roberts was responsible for all three shootings and are investigating a connection between the injured and the suspect. He will appear in court on Monday.