CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
The gunman who allegedly attacked the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport earlier this month has been indicted on 22 counts related to the shooting rampage, in which he killed five people and injured another six. A federal grand jury ruled that Esteban Santiago, 26, be formally charged with 11 counts of causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, five counts of causing death during a crime of violence, and six counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence. If convicted, Santiago could face the death penalty. Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, reportedly told officials that he was the victim of government mind control. He lived in Anchorage, Alaska.