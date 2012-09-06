Suspects Escape in LA Bank Heist

CHEAT SHEET
The hunt is on in Los Angeles for two gunmen who escaped law enforcement after mounting a heist ripped straight from a Hollywood script. The robbers allegedly kidnapped a bank manager from in front of her home and strapped what they claimed was a bomb to the woman’s stomach, then ordered her to tell the bank’s employees to “take out all the money.” Los Angeles police had not reported any arrests by late on Wednesday. After Los Angeles County bomb squad personnel responded and worked to disable the device, they found that it was not an explosive, investigators said.