Suspects ID’ed in Italian Bombing

Two suspects have been identified in a Saturday school bombing that left at least one schoolgirl dead and six injured, officials announced Sunday. Official counts of those injured and killed have been inconsistent after the attack on a school for girls in Brindisi, Italy. Three gas cylinders were found hidden behind a trash container at the scene—they seem to have been detonated by remote control, officials said. The two suspects were reportedly caught on surveillance tape. “It’s an attack on all Italians, because schools are considered a secure area,” Fabiano Amati, regional minister for the country’s civil protection agency, told reporters. “It’s the first time in our country that a school is under attack.”