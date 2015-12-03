Suspect’s Relative Speaks on San Bernardino Mass Shooting

The brother-in-law of the suspected shooter who attacked a center for the disabled in San Bernardino, California, expressed disbelief over the incident late Wednesday. Farhan Khan, the brother-in-law of suspected shooter Syed Farook, said he "no idea… why he would do something like this." Speaking at a Islamic Council of South California press conference, Khan expressed his family's condelences for the victims. "I cannot express how sad I am... I am in shock that something like this could happen."
"I'm here because i just want to say I am truly -- the reason I'm here is you know, is to talk to the victims and to express my family, how sad they are, for what happened. that's why i'm here. I mean -- don't ask me what he is, what he was doing, how he is, i don't want to get into all this. please," Khan continued.
Khan said the last time he spoke to Farook was about a week ago.