Suu Kyi: I Will Be ‘Above President’ if My Party Wins

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Thursday her role would be “above the president” if the National League for Democracy (NLD) wins the election, dismissing a constitutional ban that prevents her from holding the leadership role. Suu Kyi is banned from holding presidential office under the military junta-drafted constitution, which bars candidates with foreign spouses or children. Suu Kyi’s sons hold British passports. The polls will be Myanmar’s first general election in 25 years—a semi-civilian government took power in 2011. Myanmar’s constitution grants the military at least a quarter of parliamentary seats. The NLD, considered to be the frontrunner, will need to win at least two-thirds of the remaining seats in order to select the next leader.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10