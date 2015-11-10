Suu Kyi Reelected to Myanmar Parliament

Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi won her parliamentary seat in Myanmar’s national election, official results showed Wednesday. The Union Election Commission announced 63 more results for the parliament’s lower house, including Suu Kyi’s seat in Kawhmu, which is part of Yangon state. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy nearly swept out the ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party in Sunday’s vote, marking the first time in decades that the government was not fully under control of the military’s political proxy. Though Suu Kyi is prohibited from becoming president due to a constitutional ban, the Nobel laureate has stated that she will serve as the nation’s de facto leader with a position “above the president.” Suu Kyi also on Wednesday requested to meet with the military-backed leadership to discuss forming a new government.
