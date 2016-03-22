Suu Kyi to Lead 4 Myanmar Ministries

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
National League for Democracy (NLD) leader Aung San Suu Kyi will reportedly lead four ministries in Myanmar's new government, including foreign affairs, the president's office, education and electricity and energy, the BBC reported Tuesday. Suu Kyi's name was listed as one of 18 cabinet members submitted to parliament by President-elect Htin Kyaw. She is the only woman appointed to the cabinet, according to the BBC. The NLD swept historic elections in Myanmar in November, but the military junta-drafted constitution bars Suu Kyi from the presidency because her two sons have British passports. Suu Kyi has said she would serve in a role "above the president."