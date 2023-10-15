Suzanne Somers’ Hubby Gave Her Birthday Letter a Day Early

Read it at People
Suzanne Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, wrote her a gushing love letter for her 77th birthday and luckily gave it to her a day early. The Three’s Company actress read it before she went to bed and died after a long battle with cancer. Hamel said in the note that the word “love” doesn’t begin to describe how he feels about Somers. “The closest version in words isn’t even close. It’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction. Unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you doesn’t do it. I weep when I think about my feelings for you,” he wrote.