Swalwell: My Private Eyes Can’t Catch Up With Mo Brooks to Serve Capitol Riot Suit
WHERE’S MO?
For three months, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been trying to serve MAGA Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) with a lawsuit that accuses him of illegally inciting the Capitol insurrection. But new court filings show that Brooks is proving impossible to track down. According to CNN, Swalwell’s lawyers have been granted another 60 days to serve Brooks with the suit after telling a judge about their difficulties. They say they’ve even tried hiring a private investigator to find Brooks, but those efforts were set back by increased security around the Capitol. Swalwell attorney Philip Andonian told CNN: “The problem here is that Mo Brooks’ door is under lock and key ... There was just no access to the primary place that he was for much of the day... It just takes persistence and luck sometimes. We’re not claiming Brooks is hiding in a bunker somewhere. But it takes a lot of effort.” Hours before the Jan. 6 riot, Brooks told the pro-Trump crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”