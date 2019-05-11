Swarthmore College Bans Fraternities and Sororities After Alleged Racist, Homophobic Behavior

Fraternities and sororities "will no longer exist" on the campus of Swarthmore College amid allegations of racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior, President Valerie Smith announced Friday. The Greek system ban comes nearly two weeks after two fraternity chapters announced they had voted to voluntarily disband and vacate their houses after documents containing derogatory comments about women, the LGBTQ community, and jokes about sexual assault were leaked. “Exclusive, dues-paying social organizations no longer effectively meet the needs of our residential liberal arts environment,” Smith said on Friday, adding her decision comes after recommendations made in a report this month by the Task Force for Student Social Events and Community Standards.