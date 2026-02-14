SWAT Team Detains Three People Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home
A dramatic operation took place in the search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother on Friday night. Nancy Guthrie, 84, has not been seen since Jan. 31. She is believed to have been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities have now detained three people in connection with the case, according to Fox News Digital. A Pima County Sheriff SWAT team moved in after receiving a tip and executed a search warrant at a home roughly two miles from Nancy’s residence. Two men and one of their mothers were taken into custody, the outlet reported. Investigators also towed a silver SUV from a parking lot outside a Tucson restaurant Friday night as part of the ongoing probe. The developments mark the most significant movement in the case since Nancy’s disappearance nearly two weeks ago. Authorities have previously recovered DNA evidence from someone who wasn’t Nancy that was found on her property. No one detained has been identified or named as a suspect. The FBI has also intensified its involvement, doubling the reward to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy’s whereabouts.