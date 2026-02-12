DNA Test Ordered on Black Gloves Found Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home

A retired U.S. Army colonel has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after admitting he shared classified war plans with a woman he met online, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Kevin Charles Luke, 62, pleaded guilty in October to unlawfully transmitting national defense information and was sentenced in federal court in Florida. In October 2024, Luke texted the woman a photo of a classified email from his government account, writing, “sent to my boss earlier, gives you a peek at what I do for a living.” The image revealed key details of an upcoming military operation. Officials said the unauthorized disclosure could have caused serious damage to U.S. national security. Luke served nearly 40 years in active duty and reserve roles before retiring as a colonel in 2018. He later worked as a civilian employee for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and held a top-secret security clearance. Prosecutors said he had signed a nondisclosure agreement as recently as 2019.
Black gloves found roughly a mile and a half from Nancy Guthrie’s home are being tested for DNA, according to sources who confirmed the information to CBS News. Reports conflict on whether one glove or a pair was found, but photos and video from the New York Post show the FBI’s Evidence Response Team collecting what appears to be a single black glove from a roadside near the 84-year-old’s house on Wednesday. The glove appears to resemble one worn by a masked figure captured in surveillance footage obtained from Guthrie’s Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31— the day she disappeared. Since the footage was released on Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has received more than 4,000 calls in 24 hours, and overall, the FBI has received more than 18,000 tips related to the case. So far, investigators have revealed that blood spotted by news cameras outside Guthrie’s front door belongs to her, but no other biological evidence has been recovered. On Thursday, Fox News reported that a white tent was spotted at Guthrie’s home, where blood was found. The search for Nancy, who is the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has included one person detained for questioning, but that man was released within hours and told multiple outlets he had no involvement in Guthrie’s case.
Authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance are zeroing in on what the suspected kidnapper wore in new surveillance footage from her home in hopes of identifying him. The masked figure is seen in footage released Tuesday approaching Guthrie’s front door in Tucson wearing gloves, a backpack, and what appears to be a gun holster. Investigators are now working to trace the origin of the items —identifying which local stores may have sold them and reviewing surveillance video to track down the buyer, according to TMZ. Nancy, who is Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, has been missing since Jan. 31. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office believe one of three ransom notes in the case came from an individual in the Tucson area. On Tuesday, a FedEx driver was detained as a person of interest in the case but released soon afterward without any charges.
A fundraiser in memory of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has reached $1 million in less than a day. The Varsity Blues and How I Met Your Mother actor died on Wednesday at the age of 48 after battling cancer since August 2023. Medical bills took a toll on his family’s finances, leaving them “out of funds,” a GoFundMe set up to support his six children and wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, said. Despite leading Dawson’s Creek, he told Today in 2012 that “There was noresidual money,” through reruns. “I was 20. It was a bad contract. I saw almost nothing from that.” By midday Wednesday, the fundraiser had already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” it reads. “The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability.” Unverified reports suggest Oscar-winner Zoe Saldana, screenwriter Norman Lear’s widow, Lyn, and YouTuber Codie Sanchez all donated.
KISS bassist Gene Simmons said hip-hop “isn’t his music” as he justified his belief that rap acts don’t belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 76-year-old rocker, who was inducted with KISS in 2014, said the genre “doesn’t speak his language” on the LegendsNLeaders podcast, adding, “I don’t come from the ghetto. I said in print many times: Hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera, symphony orchestras … it’s called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, located in Cleveland, Ohio, has inducted myriad rappers and hip-hop legends, including Eminem, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Missy Elliot, and LL Cool J. Rappers have argued that hip-hop embodies the spirit of rock and roll. Ice Cube, inducted with NWA in 2016, said at the group’s induction, “Rock and roll is not a style... Rock n’ roll is not conforming to the people who came before you, but creating your own path in music and life.” Simmons said he respected Ice Cube’s take, but countered, “I just want to know when Led Zeppelin’s gonna be in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.”
Sydney-based chef Davide Vulpis has died after a motorcycle crash in Bali earlier this week. The Italian national was traveling with friends on the Indonesian island when the accident occurred. Vulpis worked at Cibaria Italian restaurant inside the Manly Pacific hotel on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and had been living in Australia for more than a year. Before relocating to Sydney, he served as head chef at Aparthotel Playasol Mogambo in Ibiza. His brother, Christian Vulpis, launched a GoFundMe to help cover cremation costs in Bali and return Davide’s ashes to Italy. In the fundraiser, he described the crash as “sudden and devastating,” writing that the family is “heartbroken and still trying to process the unimaginable loss.” He added that bringing Davide home is “incredibly important” to the family. The fundraiser has since been paused after reaching its $12,000 goal, according to the Daily Mail. Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the chef on the GoFundMe, remembering him for his remarkable energy and loving presence.
HGTV star Nicole Curtis was caught saying a racial slur in an unaired segment of her home improvement show, Rehab Addict. In the clip, Curtis, 49, is repairing a wall when she said “fart n-----”. She immediately backtracks as she, along with those filming the broadcast, let out an awkward laugh. “What the f--- is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life,” Curtis says. As demanded, the racist outburst was not aired. Fans of the show have been outraged by the leaked video. “Definitely have said that before. It just rolled right off of your tongue,” Tiffany A. Allen wrote on the star’s most recent Instagram post. Others have questioned HGTV for editing out the slur at her request. “@hgtv…. So let me get this straight. You filmed her saying this. Continued filming her show. Edited it out for her. And went on to air the show. Wow,” said another Instagram user.
Bud Cort, the star of cult favorite Harold and Maude, died at 77 in Connecticut after a prolonged illness. His friend, television producer Dorian Hannaway, reported his death. Cort was first discovered by director Robert Altman in 1970, who cast the young actor in a small role in M*A*S*H before giving him the leading role in the film Brewster McCloud. Cort achieved acclaim through his titular role in Harold and Maude, earning him BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. In the 1971 black comedy, Cort played a 20-year-old preoccupied with death whose whole world changes when he falls in love with the 79-year-old Maude, played by Ruth Gordon. The film was not initially a box office success, but it became a cult favorite over time. Cort was born Walter Edward Cox, but went by the stage name Bud to avoid confusion with comedy actor Wally Cox. In his career, Cort starred in numerous films, including She Dances Alone, Electric Dreams, and Dogma, and voiced roles in DC’s Superman: The Animated Series and The Little Prince.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, cohost of The View, welcomed her first child with husband Justin Griffin on Tuesday after five rounds of IVF. On Wednesday, the former White House strategic communications director, 36, announced the arrival of her son on Instagram. “Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. arrived late last night. We’re overjoyed and grateful for all the well wishes!” Griffin wrote in the Instagram story. According to The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg, 70, Justin Jr. weighs seven pounds and is 19-and-a-half inches tall. “Both mom and baby are doing well,” Goldberg reported, though she’s “sure they’re both tired.” On Monday, Griffin told her daytime cohosts that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was so good that she thought she might go into labor then and there. She was only off by two days. Griffin missed Tuesday’s show as she was already at the hospital and will begin her maternity leave next week. Guest hosts will fill in for the new mother in her absence. According to the show’s Behind The Table podcast, those guests will include Amanda Carpenter, Sheryl Underwood, and Whitney Cummings, among others.
Bijou Phillips, the model and socialite formerly married to disgraced That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson, is in need of a second kidney transplant, TMZ reported on Wednesday. A rep for Phillips, 45, told the outlet that she is on dialysis at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles while waiting for a living donor. The rep said that Phillips was in stable condition and is under the care of Dr. Anjay Rastogi, UCLA’s premier kidney specialist, but that “time is of the essence.” Phillips was born with underdeveloped kidneys and received her first kidney transplant from a friend in 2017. The outlet reported that she has suffered a variety of complications since her first transplant, including BK virus, also known as Human polyomavirus 1, which contributed to cellular and antibody rejection. Phillips has battled kidney disease throughout her life. She divorced Masterson in September 2023. That same month, Masteron was sentenced to 30 years to life after he was convicted for two counts of forcible rape, relating to two separate 2003 incidents.