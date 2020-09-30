Swearing Parrots Removed From England Zoo for Harassing Visitors
FOWL-MOUTHED
A cadre of swearing parrots was removed from a zoo in England Tuesday after they directed a tirade of curse words at customers and staff. The five foul-mouthed African grey parrots, donated by five different owners within the same week, were taken from public enclosures at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park after they “went ballistic,” according to Chief Executive Steve Nichols. “They were all swearing. I get called a fat t--t every time I walk past…‘F--k off’ is the most common one.” The birds began cursing at each other shortly after arriving at the zoo and soon aimed their barbs at passersby, Nichols said. “To take in a swearing parrot isn’t an unusual thing, it’s something that happens probably three or four times a year,” he added, though the coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in animal donations to the park, which has accelerated the phenomenon.