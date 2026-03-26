Sweaty Trump, 79, Complains About Harsh Lighting

A sweaty President Donald Trump complained about not being able to see “a damn thing” during a GOP ball.

Trump was speaking at the annual National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening.

Just seconds into his keynote address, he grew irate about the lights, which revealed his sweaty face. He was attempting to commend Speaker of the House Mike Johnson when he suddenly remarked, “And because of the fact that these lights are so bright, I can’t see a thing in the audience, but what the hell, I know you’re all friends, otherwise I’d get out of here very quickly, but, uh, what a job he’s done.”

Trump scanning the room at Union Station. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Not long afterwards, he tried to compliment Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan and Kentucky Congressman James Comer. He scanned the crowd for the pair but couldn’t find them.

“And I think Comer and all these guys, you’re out there someplace, I think, because I can’t see a damn thing with these stupid lights they have up. But I want to thank you, Jim Jordan, Comer,” he said.

“Where are those guys? Where are you? Stand up,” he said, looking into the audience with his hand shielding his eyes. “You deserve it.” In raising his hand, he also revealed the crusty bruise on his right paw. It did not appear to be slathered in make-up this time, but the purple hue looked particularly deep.

Elsewhere in the speech, he addressed the elephant in the room: his war in Iran. He claimed a deal to end the conflict is in sight, despite protestations to the contrary from Iranian officials.

Trump complaining about the lights at a rally in 2016. NBC News

“They want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people,” he said. “They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us.”

Like with “windmills,” stairs, faucets, and washing machines, lighting is on Trump’s list of highly specific grievances. His annoyance at bright light stretches back at least 10 years.

During a campaign speech at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in February 2016, the lights cut out mid-sentence. “Oh, I like that much better!” Trump said.

He complained that the lights had been “brutal” and wondered if they had been set up by the “dishonest press.” He then led the crowd in a chant of “turn off the lights, turn off the lights!”