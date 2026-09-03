Sweaty Trump, 80, Drops Bizarre Admission After Hair Mystery

Donald Trump tried to lift the lid on speculation over his hair, but his explanation didn’t quite add up.

The 80-year-old president addressed the widespread rumor that he dons a blond wig, sharing a story that he believes proves his mane is all natural during a speech at the White House Rose Garden Wednesday evening.

But Trump’s tale doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

The president, who became increasingly sweaty during his approximately 45-minute speech, described when he had “helped” Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno with a rally appearance, where he encountered “the worst weather I think I’ve ever experienced outside of maybe a hurricane we had in Florida one time.”

Trump looked worse for wear as he addressed battleground Republicans on Wednesday ahead of the midterms. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump appeared to be referring to the Buckeye Values PAC Rally that was held near the Dayton International Airport in Ohio on March 16, 2024.

Strong winds were present at the rally that obstructed Trump’s view of the teleprompters, according to The New York Times. Covering the rally at the time, WCPO 9 said a “stiff breeze gave Trump fits.”

Trump claimed the teleprompters blew off the stage and traveled "50 yards" due to the wind. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“I went up to the speaker, and it was blowing so hard,” he explained. “You know, for years, I had to suffer with people saying, ‘He wears a wig.’ I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not gonna be on your head very long.”

“As I was walking up to the podium, the teleprompters—all set up with the beautiful speech—they blew off the stage,” he continued. “They blew off the stage, and they were 50 yards, like a half a football field down. They were gone as I walked up.”

A sweaty U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking at a dinner in the Rose Garden. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump then said that he believed it was a “Friday night,” but the event he appeared to be referencing actually took place on a Saturday afternoon.

Most appalling about Trump’s story defending his hair, however, is the fact that he was wearing a hat during the entire rally—meaning his hair was unaffected by the strong winds he claimed would have easily blown off a wig.

Trump wore a hat throughout his speech that he said had the "worst weather I've ever experienced." The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for clarification on what event Trump was referring to in his story.

Trump’s hair underwent a shocking metamorphosis last month, prompting online speculation that he was wearing a wig.

Donald Trump's hair: August 4-10, 2026 The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The hair day in question happened during the octogenarian’s visit to Las Vegas on Aug. 5, where his typical wispy, light blond coif transformed into a fluffy, strawberry blond mane as he spoke at the Red Rock Resort.

However, the next day, his hair returned to its normal thinness—raising eyebrows as to what caused the brief abnormality.

President Trump's hair looked fuller in Vegas than it usually does. Reuters

Trump’s longtime biographer, author Michael Wolff, alleged that the president’s mane is nothing more than a facade held up by elaborate styling tricks.

“I can tell you what’s... under Donald Trump’s hair,” he told host Joanna Coles on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast. “Nothing.”

He wrote in his 2018 book Fire and Fury that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, used to mock her father over his “elaborate architectural process... of maintaining that dome over nothing.”