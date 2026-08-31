Trump, 80, Nods Off During Oval Office Sycophancy Session

Donald Trump appeared to drift off during an afternoon event in the White House as drowsiness overcame the geriatric president.

Trump, 80, assembled Cabinet members, pharmaceutical executives, and reporters in the Oval Office on Monday to trumpet new agreements with drug companies that have pledged to lower prices on some medications.

But the elderly president couldn’t make it through the hour-long event without nodding off, his eyes drooping shut as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began laying on the flattery roughly 15 minutes in.

“This could not have happened under any other president except for this one,” Kennedy fawned.

Kennedy has repeatedly seemed to lull the president to sleep during Oval Office meetings. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump would occasionally nod and open his eyes, but they stayed mostly shut as Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick joined the afternoon’s sycophantic chorus.

At one point, Trump’s eyelids appeared to wage a losing battle with drowsiness, fluttering open and shut. He eventually kept his eyes closed for more than 20 seconds, slumping forward before propping himself up again just in time to hear Lutnick gush, “It’s all thanks to you, because nobody thought that this was possible.”

To his credit, the commander-in-chief remained mostly awake as the pharmaceutical executives delivered their remarks.

The latest nap attack marks at least the 20th time that Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has appeared to fall asleep during a public event.

Earlier this month, Trump slumped over in his chair as he struggled to keep his eyes open during an afternoon event to sign an executive order on childhood vaccines. The sandman once again appeared to be Kennedy, the anti-vax conspiracy theorist the president has elevated to the nation’s top public health official.

Last month, Trump appeared to repeatedly doze off as he headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The White House Rapid Response X account has previously insisted that Trump was just “blinking,” after the president dozed off. X/RapidResponse47

The president and his team have previously insisted that he was merely caught blinking, even when cameras captured the full episodes. He has also suggested that he was closing his eyes in Cabinet meetings because they were boring.

The president, who gave his predecessor Joe Biden the nickname “Sleepy Joe” to mock the then-president’s cognitive decline, has faced the same kind of scrutiny that haunted Biden, amid questions about his repeated bouts of drowsiness and overall health.

Trump has made frequent verbal gaffes and suffered apparent lapses in memory, along with his tendency to doze off during high-level meetings.

When reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle claimed that Trump has “unmatched energy.”

“Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that’s because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains,” Ingle said.

“President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

Ingle, 32, is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, a Newsmax contributor, is president. The school boasts that the majority of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.