Sweden’s Princess Lilian Dies

Sweden’s Princess Lilian, who married her true love, Prince Bertil, after waiting more than 30 years, died Sunday. She was 97. Lilian, a Welsh-born model, and Prince Bertil met and fell in love during World War II, but she was already married. She divorced her husband two years later, but she and Bertil could not marry until 1976, because his father, King Gustaf VI Adolf, refused to give his blessing since she was a divorced commoner. The prince’s older brother had died in a plane crash, and another brother married a commoner, giving up his right to the throne. Bertil was next in line to the throne until his nephew Carl Gustaf was old enough. Carl Gustaf became king in 1973, and Bertil and Lilian were married soon after. Bertil died in 1997.