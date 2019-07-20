CHEAT SHEET
Swedish Prime Minister Says Rapper A$AP Rocky Won’t Get Special Treatment Because of Donald Trump
Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he had spoken to Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven about springing rapper A$AP Rocky from jail where he is being held pending assault charges. “Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative....” Löfven had said earlier Saturday that the rapper would not get special treatment even though President Trump has intervened on his behalf. Löfven on Saturday said that the president’s willingness to get involved was “certainly positive.” But he added, “I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.”