Swedish Riots Reach Fourth Day

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
More than 340 cars went up in flames Thursday as an uprising in the Swedish capital of Stockholm reached its fourth day. The rioters, mostly 20-somethings, threw rocks, broke windows, and destroyed cars as police lashed out, referring to them as “apes.” The violence stems from the police killing of a 69-year-old man carrying a machete—which was interpreted as a sign of rising police brutality. "We see a society that is becoming increasingly divided,” said Rami Al-khamisi, a man who works for social change in Sweden. Justice Minister Beatrice Ask spoke out Thursday to say she understands the anger. "Social exclusion is a very serious cause of many problems.”