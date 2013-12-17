Sweeteners Found in Rivers

CHEAT SHEET
Elevated concentrations of four artificial sweeteners, cyclamate, saccharin, sucralose, and acesulfame, have been found in water samples from the Grand River in Ontario, Canada. The sweeteners, commonly found in drinks, found their way into the river by way of sewage treatment plants, demonstrating that the sweeteners are passing right through not only people, but advanced treatment systems. They also are found in trace amounts in municipal tap water, having survived purification processes. The sweeteners aren't the first substance found to make this journey. Antidepressants, antibiotics, steroids, and fragrances have also been detected and founds in fish tissue. The effects on animals in the water is unknown.