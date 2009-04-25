Swine Flu 'Has Pandemic Potential'

CHEAT SHEET
As if the international community didn't have enough on its plate already. The World Health Organization has convened an emergency crisis panel to discuss the swine flu outbreak on the U.S.-Mexico border, calling the situation an "international public health emergency." The WHO chief has also told the AP that the flu has "pandemic potential" and admonished all countries to keep a close eye out for further outbreaks. At least 62 people have died in Mexico from the virus; no deaths are thought to have occurred in the U.S. The AP is reporting that all public events in Mexico City have been canceled for the next 10 days. The panel convening today could issue measures that include "travel advisories, trade restrictions and border closures."