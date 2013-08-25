Swiss City to Open Prostitution Drive-Thrus

CHEAT SHEET
Is this really a solution to prostitution? The Swiss city of Zurich will open prostitution drive-thrus on Monday, where customers can place their orders for one of 40 prostitutes and then have sex with her in a wooden booth. There are rules for the “sex boxes”: adults must be alone, drive automobiles (no bikes allowed), and properly dispose used condoms. Zurich residents approved the $2.2 million measure last year after being fed up with streetwalking prostitutes.