Switzerland Votes Down Deportation Plan

Swiss voters rejected a proposal to deport foreigners who commit crimes without appeal or due process on Sunday. In a historic referendum, 59 percent of voters rejected the "expulsion initiative" proposal, which called for foreigners who commit any two crimines within a 10-year period—major or minor—to be expelled from the counrty immediately. The Swiss People's Party, the country's right-wing, largest political party, led the anti-immigrant campaign. The referendum drew 62 percent voter turnout, which was the highest since 1992.