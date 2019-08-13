CHEAT SHEET
HEROIC
Sydney Stabbing Spree Suspect Trapped Under Chairs by Citizens
Multiple people helped to capture a knife-wielding suspect in downtown Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday afternoon. A group of citizens was able to hold down the man with woven chairs and a crate until police arrived and arrested him. “Do you know how many people you just stabbed?” one of the citizens holding the suspect down shouted at him in a video. At a press conference, NSW Police Superintendent Gavin Wood said that one young woman was stabbed in the back in a nearby hotel and that she was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Wood said the attacker’s attempts to stab other people “thankfully, were unsuccessful.” He also said the man acted alone and is now in custody, and that police are in “the infancy stage of the stabbing investigation.”