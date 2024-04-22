‘Sorry for Having Great T*ts’: Sydney Sweeney Hits Back After Producer Attack
HATERS GONNA HATE
Sydney Sweeney doesn’t care if you think she can’t act. In an Instagram carousel that went up Sunday, the Euphoria star posted a photo of herself in a cheeky sweatshirt bearing a message to her haters: “Sorry For Having Great Tits and Correct Opinions.” Last week, Sweeney came under fire from big-time producer Carol Baum while Baum was speaking at a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers; the producer called the 26-year-old actress’ performance in the rom-com Anyone but You “unwatchable.” “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney,” Baum said. “She’s not pretty. She can’t act.” (The academy may beg to differ with Baum on the latter—the actress is a two-time Emmy nominee for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.) Sweeney initially responded through her rep. “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” her rep said in a statement. “To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”