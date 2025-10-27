Sydney Sweeney Left Speechless Over Bond Girl Rumors
Sydney Sweeney spluttered when pressed about swirling 007 casting chatter, before teasing she’d “have more fun as James Bond.” Sweeney, 28, was asked point-blank by Variety about “Bond girl” rumors and initially faltered, saying “I can’t...” and then pausing for seven seconds before adding, “I don’t know”—and pausing for another 10 seconds, before regaining her footing. “I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,” she said. When asked if she would be interested, she replied: “Depends on the script… I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.” The exchange came during a wide-ranging profile that also charted her awards buzz for Christy Martin biopic Christy, which opens Nov. 7, and December thriller The Housemaid‚ both of which she produced. The article notes Sweeney’s MMA background and her breakout work in Reality, Euphoria, and The White Lotus, credentials that have fueled speculation she could slot into the Bond movies in one form or another. Earlier this year, Sweeney was spotted attending the lavish Venice wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, whose Amazon corporation now controls the rights to the Bond franchise.