Sydney Sweeney Reveals Physical Transformation for New Boxer Role

In photos posted to her Instagram, Sydney Sweeney looked muscular and donned a brown mullet.

Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.
Monica Schipper/Getty

Sydney Sweeney took to Instagram Wednesday to show off her new look as she takes on the role of boxer Christy Martin. “Well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film im working on right now,” the Euphoria star wrote. “Over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.” Sweeney was compelled to address her physical transformation after Page Six published photos of her on set Tuesday. In the photos, Sweeney sports a brunette mullet, red jersey, sweatpants, and a noticeably buffer physique. According to the actress, Martin’s “journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope.” Sweeney is “honored” to take on the role. Deadline reports that Martin rose to fame in the 1990s as a barrier-breaking female boxer who was even dubbed the “female Rocky.” The film will explore how her wildly successful life in the ring was a stark contrast to the drama she fought in her personal life.

