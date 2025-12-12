Sydney Sweeney Reveals She ‘Begged’ to Be in Movie That Flopped
Sydney Sweeney revealed that she begged for a role in a movie that flopped at the box office. Sweeney, 28, told Ethan Hawke about how she landed the titular role in the boxer biopic Christy for Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors. “I had been circling a few different projects that were in the MMA fighting space,” she said. “I grew up kickboxing, so I wanted to find something a little more physical. Then my agent was like, ‘There’s a script going around about Christy Martin. Why don’t you read it?’” The film, which opened in 11th place, follows the life of Martin, a trailblazer in women’s sports who endured abuse from her coach-turned-husband. “Halfway through the script—bawling my eyes out,” Sweeney said. “I couldn’t believe that I had no idea who this woman was. I’d never learned about her. The moment I finished, I got on a Zoom with the director [David Michôd], begging him to please let me do this project. I was like, ‘I will do anything for you. I will lose myself.’” Sweeney said she enjoyed working out twice a day and putting on 35 pounds for the role. “I came to life. I was like, ‘I think I might quit acting, and start boxing.’”