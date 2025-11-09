Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Movie Flops at Box Office

The presence of NFL fan and occasional sporting commentator Donald Trump wasn’t enough to prevent a brutal loss for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The president attended their showdown with the Detroit Lions at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland. While the Commanders were hoping to end a four-game losing streak, they were beaten by the Lions 44-22. The loss followed Trump insisting the Commanders christen their new stadium in Washington, D.C. after him. “That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told ESPN last week. Trump was invited to the game by Josh Harris, owner of the Commanders. He became the first sitting president to attend a regular-season game since Jimmy Carter in 1978. Also watching the Commanders lose were Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, House Speaker Mike Johnson and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Trump was also soundly booed by the audience during his appearance at the event. The day wasn’t a total write-off, however, with the president gifted a “Trump 47″ Commanders jersey by Harris, with a photo of the handover posted by White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1NFL Team Epically Loses Game After Donald Trump AppearanceCURSED?The presence of the president wasn’t enough to end a losing streak.
- 2Trump Roasted for Embarrassing Travel MishapFORGETTING THINGSThe president’s departure from Mar-a-Lago was not smooth sailing.
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 3Legendary Hall of Fame NBA Coach and Player Dies at 88🐐The late basketball icon also had a career in the military.
- 4Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Movie Flops at Box OfficeRING STINGThe boxing movie wasn’t a knockout at theaters this weekend.
Shop with ScoutedThis Subscription Plan Is Changing How Men Treat Hair LossHAIR-RAISINGEach plan includes bespoke regimens that treat three distinct types of hair loss.
- 5Trump Dines on Steak in Sky as SNAP and Travel Chaos RagesMUST BE NICEThe president’s communications adviser has shared his lavish meal with the world.
- 6MLB Pitchers Indicted in Sports Betting StingWILD PITCHLuis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase are accused of rigging pitching props.
- 7Former NFL Commissioner Dies at 84SPORTS LEGACYPaul Tagliabue died from heart failure.
- 8Top Director and CEO Resign Over Trump Documentary BREAKINGThe BBC documentary allegedly altered Trump’s speech.
Shop with ScoutedHydrow’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Live—Score $500 OffDON’T MISS THE BOATFounded by rowers, Hydrow offers a truly immersive fitness experience with workouts led by Olympians and world-class athletes.
- 9Cops Called to Kris Jenner’s Birthday Bash at Bezos’ HouseOVER THE TOPThe 70-year-old celebrated her birthday in decidedly loud style.
- 10Confused Trump, 79, Blasts Out Satirical Website’s StoryHOOK, LINE AND SINKERThe satirical website has a prominent warning on its website: “Everything on this website is fiction.”
Donald Trump’s Sunday journey back to D.C. was marked by his odd arrival to the Palm Beach International Airport. The President spent Friday evening to Sunday afternoon in Florida, making sure to host another garish party at Mar-a-Lago during his brief trip. As Trump was heading to the airport en route to Washington in the presidential limo known as The Beast, a glaring issue was spotted. The trunk was up, and Trump sat seemingly unaware in the back seat. CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins flagged the strange detail on X. The incident follows Trump’s slumping entry into a waiting car on Friday, which occurred shortly after he was photographed falling asleep during a White House press conference. Quickly, others on the social media platform jumped in to blast the president’s airport arrival. One commenter noted that “metaphors abound” as many others piped up with jokes about the driving faux pas. “The man who shut off food benefits for millions can’t even shut the trunk of his own limo. Symbolic, isn’t it? Everything falling apart — except his ego," another person said. “Too much cash. Wouldn’t shut,” said a third user.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
Lenny Wilkens, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach, died on Sunday aged 88. Wilkens had a 15-year career as a player between 1960 and 1975 at the St. Louis Hawks, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. He began his coaching career in 1969 while still playing, eventually coaching teams including the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks. Wilkens coached 2,487 games, the most in NBA history, and won 1,332 games as a coach. He also won an Olympic gold medal as coach of the 1996 U.S. team. “Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA-as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game’s most respected ambassadors,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Sunday. “So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league’s 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time... I send my heartfelt condolences to Lenny’s wife, Marilyn; their children, Leesha, Randy and Jamee; and all those throughout the NBA community who were fortunate to be touched by Lenny’s leadership and generosity.” Born in Brooklyn in 1937, at the end of the Great Depression, he joined the St. Louis Hawks in 1960 and juggled playing basketball with a career as a Second Lieutenant in the Army until 1962. Wilkens served at Fort Lee, Virginia, playing for the St. Louis Hawks on weekends.
Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Movie Flops at Box Office
Sydney Sweeney’s latest release, Christy, has rounded off its opening weekend in theaters, and came in at an anticlimactic 11th place in the box office. Christy is a sports drama focused on the rise of pro boxer Christy Martin in the 90s. However, the movie wasn’t such a hit with audiences despite its inspirational subject matter. Alongside mixed critics’ reviews, it scraped in just $1.3 million from its opening weekend, despite a generous rollout at 2,011 theaters. In contrast, Remi Malek’s Nuremburg was shown at just 1,802 theatres, but blew Sweeney’s biopic out of the water by raking in $4.1 million. Top of the leaderboard was Predator: Badlands, which earned an incredible $40 million over the same weekend. Just prior to her film release, Sweeney addressed her controversial American Eagle advertisement. “I did a jean ad,” Sweeney told GQ when asked about the reaction. “I mean, the reaction was definitely a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Hair Loss is natural—in fact, male pattern baldness is a common condition. According to Keeps, it affects two out of every three men by age 35. Despite that prevalence, finding a treatment to address hair thinning isn’t one-size-fits-all. That’s what sets Keeps apart. Keeps is a 100 percent online subscription service that offers personalized and clinically proven hair thinning treatments, formulated to help you reclaim control of your hair journey. Whether you want to rock hair or no hair, Keeps believes you should be the one to decide.
Keeps recommends three popular plans for treating specific types of hair loss: a topical treatment for thinning at the crown, an oral treatment for a receding hairline, and a combination of topical and oral treatments for overall thinning.
If you aren’t sure what plan to choose, Keeps also has a quiz to help you identify the best program for you. Keeps offers professional care for hair loss from the comfort of your home, without ever visiting a doctor’s office or pharmacy. Treatments arrive in discreet packaging right at your door, making it convenient and simple.
Plus, Keep’s onboarding process is streamlined and quick—forget having to wait months to see an expert in person. To get started, complete an online consultation, and a licensed clinician will match you with a treatment plan tailored to address your hair loss concerns. Right now, Keeps is offering discounts on plans here.
Donald Trump was dining on skirt steak topped with pears, goat’s cheese, and lemon tahini dressing as the food stamps of millions of Americans remained in limbo due to the government shutdown. Trump’s communications adviser, Margo Martin, posted the Air Force One in-flight menu on Sunday as the president flew to the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions game at Northwest Stadium in Maryland. Martin posted the photo of the meal on her Instagram stories, served with candied walnuts and candy cane beets. Last week, Trump was praising Walmart’s 2025 $39.33 Thanksgiving package, claiming it was 25 percent cheaper than last year’s offering. However the fine print revealed the 2025 bundle had 22 items compared to 29 in the 2024 offering. The government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has also impacted flights as well as SNAP food benefits. Airlines cancelled over 2,500 flights by Saturday evening to adhere to the FAA’s mandate to reduce air traffic. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Sunday “Two weeks before Thanksgiving, you’re going to see air travel reduced to a trickle.” Trump was loudly booed at the NFL game as he read out the military Oath of Enlistment to swear in new troops on Veterans Day weekend. On Sunday evening, the Senate voted 60-40 on a deal aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. It now goes to the House, and if successful, moves on to Donald Trump’s desk.
Cleveland Guardians pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase have been indicted on charges related to a sports betting conspiracy scheme. The pitchers, who were placed on leave by MLB in July as they were being investigated, are accused of conspiring with bettors on proposition bets related to what pitches they would throw. “The defendants agreed in advance with co-conspirators to throw specific types and speeds of pitches, and their co-conspirators used that inside information to place wagers on those bets,” reads the indictment. In one instance, Clase allegedly tried to intentionally throw a ball but the batter swung, resulting in a strike. A bettor allegedly texted Clase a GIF of a man hanging himself with toilet paper. Clase replied with a GIF of a “sad puppy dog face.” Clase, the Guardians’ closer, had allegedly been part of the scheme since 2023, and Ortiz allegedly joined in June of this year. Clase and Ortiz are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery, and money laundering conspiracy. The pair could face 65 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who led the league from 1989 to 2006, has died at the age of 84. “Paul was the ultimate steward of the game — tall in stature, humble in presence, and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL,” current commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. Tagliabue died from heart failure in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He also had Parkinson’s disease. During his 17 years as commissioner, Tagliabue added billions of dollars to the league’s revenues, and by the time he left, more than two-thirds of the NFL’s 32 teams were playing in or building stadiums that hadn’t existed at the start of his tenure. He also implemented one of the strongest substance abuse policies in any major sport. In one of his most well-known moments, Tagliabue called off NFL games after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, writing in his memoir that he knew he could “not support playing any games on that weekend.” During a speech after he was elected as a contributor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tagliabue said, “In examining what makes the NFL so compelling, I always return to the players who make the game what it is.”
The Director-General and the CEO at the BBC have both resigned following criticism over an edit of President Donald Trump’s speech in a documentary about him. “Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility,“ said Tim Davie, the Director-General since 2020, in a statement announcing his resignation after 20 years with the network. Meanwhile, BBC News CEO Deborah Turness said the ongoing controversy over the Trump documentary “is causing damage to the BBC — an institution that I love.” The resignations follow a report by The Telegraph on Tuesday that revealed the BBC “completely misled” viewers by editing a speech made by Trump to make it sound as if he encouraged the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. Documents obtained by the outlet, which have also circulated among UK government departments, claimed that the BBC’s senior executives and chairman ignored complaints made by the organization’s watchdog. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to immediately celebrate the resignations on X, saying the Telegraph exposé was like a “shot” and the resignations are a “chaser.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Between work, maintaining a social life, and trying to get enough sleep, finding time to exercise can be a challenge. Naturally, when you finally do have time, you want every minute to count. Rowing engages 86 percent of your muscles, making it one of the most efficient full-body workouts—ideal for busy lifestyles or when you just want to get your workout over with. Unless you happen to live near a lake, a rowing machine is your best bet, and now’s the perfect time to invest. Right now, Hydrow is running a pre–Black Friday sale where you can save $500 on the Hydrow Origin Rower and $150 on the Hydrow Wave Rower for a limited time.
The Hydrow Origin Rower is where it all started, featuring patented technology that recreates the rhythmic feel of rowing on water. The Hydrow Wave Rower takes it further, with an intelligent training system that tracks your performance in real time.
If you want to take your training to the next level, consider upgrading with the Hydrow Membership. Your subscription provides one-on-one instruction, personalized workouts tailored to your performance, and immersive, on-the-water sessions led by world-class athletes and Olympians.
On top of that, your membership also unlocks over 5,000 workouts across HIIT, circuit training, yoga, and Pilates—ensuring a well-rounded fitness routine that fits any schedule. The best part? You can score even more savings when you use the code BEAST at checkout: BEAST, which will bring the total savings to: $550 off the Hydrow Origin Rower and $200 off the Hydrow Wave Rower.
Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos’ and Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills estate on Saturday, and TMZ reports that police were called to the star-studded party. According to the outlet, officers visited the estate twice: first to issue a warning to security over loud noise complaints, and later after learning that fake hedges were blocking the street outside the property without a permit. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jenner’s representatives for comment. The businesswoman and manager celebrated her birthday alongside famous names, including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as her well-known children. According to TMZ, Bruno Mars performed at the James Bond–themed party, which led to the noise complaints. Despite reports that police were called, a source told PEOPLE that the party was “everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous, and full of love from her family.” The source added, “It was obvious that she had the best night.”
President Donald Trump, 79, enthusiastically shared a screenshot on Sunday from a website that has clearly labeled its content as complete and utter fiction. “WOW!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, accompanied by a screenshot of a post that read: “DOGE halts yearly payment of $2.5 million to Barack Obama for “royalties linked to Obamacare.’ Obama has collected this payment since 2010, for a total of $40 million in taxpayer dollars’.” This is indeed completely false—something the current president did not disclose when he posted it. The source of the story, the Dunning-Kruger Times, has a pretty clear explanation on its site. “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real,” a disclaimer from the outlet reads. “If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.”