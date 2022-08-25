Sylvester Stallone Denies Divorce From Wife Was Thanks to Rottweiler
P’AWWW
Sylvester Stallone has denied reports that his breakup with wife Jennifer Flavin had something to do with his new Rottweiler, Dwight, instead claiming the pair simply grew apart. The dog theory was first reported by TMZ, which cited sources claiming Stallone was keen to “get a Rottweiler for protection for the family but Jennifer didn’t want the canine.” That issue, according to the publication, was the catalyst for a fight that eventually led to the end of their 25-year marriage. Earlier this month, Stallone was spotted covering a tattoo of his wife with the Rottweiler, sparking theories it may have been a clue that all was not well. But, he claims, the dog is not what led to the divorce. “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” Stallone said. “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.” Of the tattoo, TMZ reports: “Sly tells us he’s had the Jennifer tattoo for 14 years and wanted to freshen it up, but it got messed up and the dog was just a fix with no ill intention. He adds he still has a big tattoo of Jennifer on his back.” Flavin started the divorce process last Friday when she filed a petition for “dissolution of marriage and other relief.”