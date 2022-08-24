Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Files for Divorce Days After He Covers Up Tattoo of Her Face
IT’S A WRAP
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly splitting up for unknown reasons after 25 years of marriage. Stallone was caught in early August swapping out his wife’s face on a large tattoo sleeve for a portrait of Butkus, his giant bull mastiff featured in the Rocky movies, reported the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Flavin made an Instagram post that alluded to their split, subsequently unfollowing the star. The pair, who had one of the longest lasting relationships in Hollywood, started the divorce process on Friday when Flavin filed a petition for “dissolution of marriage and other relief.” Their relationship was unexpectedly long given Stallone’s playboy reputation, and the couple ended up having three daughters together: Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. After rumors and cheating allegations, Flavin conceded after the couple’s 1997 wedding that she couldn’t change her 45-year-old husband’s habits, in an interview with People. Stallone began dating his second wife in 1988, when she was a 20-year-old model, but they had an on-again-off-again relationship while Stallone got engaged and left a couple of other women.