Syria Attacks Town

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
After surrounding and bombarding the town of Jisr al-Shughour, Syrian forces have entered the city. Witnesses say troops burned crops, shelled buildings, and strafed the city with helicopters before the final assault. Syrian officials say they are fighting against “armed gangs” responsible for killing 120 security personnel in the town, but human rights groups say the deaths were the result of fighting when security forces mutinied after refusing to fire on civilians. More than 4,000 civilians have fled the town for Turkey.