Syria Frees 755 Political Prisoners

As Arab League monitors tour the restive city of Homs, Syria announced on Wednesday that it had freed 755 political prisoners. Activists within the nation, as well as the New York–based group Human Rights Watch, say that Syrian forces have detained thousands of dissenters in recent months, and that many may have been hidden from the Arab League. The newly released prisoners will be transferred to a military site. Meanwhile, an Arab League monitor in Homs told Reuters that the group saw “nothing frightening,” alarming activists who fear that the regime will be able to cover up its alleged atrocities.