Syria Laying Border Land Mines: Report

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
The forces of Bashar al-Assad have reached a new low, if a report from Human Rights Watch is true. The group says it has multiple accounts of land mines on Syria’s border with Lebanon and Turkey, along routes used by refugees to escape the violence. In the report, a former Syrian Army deminer says he removed 300 mines along a route to Turkey in March, and a 15-year-old boy says he lost a leg to a mine in Baba Amr. The United Nations is set to meet for a second day in Turkey, after the first day failed to reach any conclusions. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asked the security council to condemn Syria's “horrific campaign of violence,” but Russia and China continue to oppose any resolution.