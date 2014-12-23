Syria Ramps Up Attacks on Rebel Area

CHEAT SHEET
Bashar al-Assad’s government forces have been stepping up attacks on the last neighborhood in Homs that is in rebel hands. Shelling has increased on the al-Waer neighborhood, according to Human Rights Watch, which describes the onslaught as “indiscriminate” and with no apparent military targets. The government has also blocked delivery of humanitarian aid to the 70,000-10,000 civilians that live there. A Dec. 16 attack left at least 36 residents dead, 33 of which were civilians. Al-Waer residents say attacks intensified after talks broke down between the government and the rebels on Oct. 4—a member of the al-Waer Media Center said at least 150 civilians have been killed in the neighborhood since that time.