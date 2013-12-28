Syria Rebels: Barrel Bombs Kill 25

CHEAT SHEET
Improvised "barrel bombs" dropped from aircraft into a crowded vegetable market in Aleppo on Saturday, killing 25, including children. Rebels say the Syrian government is behind the attack, which the Syrian Revolution General Commission is calling a "massacre." The barrels dropped from planes were packed with explosives and metal fragments. One man in a video allegedly showing the aftermath of the attack said, "Inside the car there were bodies of women with their heads severed. We put the remains in bags ... May God take his vengeance against you, tyrant," referring to President Assad.