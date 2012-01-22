Syria Rejects Arab League Plan

CHEAT SHEET
That was fast. On Sunday the Arab League called on Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad to peacefully resign and hold elections for a national-unity government. Syria immediately rejected the plan. Syrian state television reports that the transition resolution was a “conspiracy” that violates the nation’s sovereignty. In the resolution, Assad would give power to the vice president, in an agreement similar to Yemen’s. It also called for Syria to begin a dialogue with the opposition in the next two weeks. The Arab League mission has been extended in the nation, though the League is against foreign intervention in Syria.