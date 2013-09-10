Syria Says It Will Sign Chemical Arms Ban

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama’s speechwriter will have to make some last-minute edits to tonight’s speech. The White House has gone from making the case for military strikes to preparing for U.N. negotiations over Syria’s chemical weapons. Syria now says it will put its chemical weapons under international control and sign an international chemical arms ban, but Russia, which proposed the plan, says it would oppose any U.N. resolutions that authorized the use of force. Meanwhile, a group of eight senators is drafting a new congressional resolution that would authorize strikes against Syria if the country fails to hand over its chemical weapons before a U.N.-set deadline.