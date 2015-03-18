Syria: We Shot Down U.S. Predator Drone

CHEAT SHEET
The Syrian military said Tuesday they shot down an American drone in the government-controlled Latakia province, the state-run SANA news agency reported. U.S. officials said they lost contact with an unarmed Predator over northwest Syria at the same time, but it’s not clear if the unmanned surveillance plane was shot down. U.S. officials said they were looking into the incident and if confirmed, it would be the first time Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces have engaged in the U.S.-led coalition airstrikes on Islamic State militants.