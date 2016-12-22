Syrian Government Recaptures All of Aleppo

Read it at Al Jazeera
The Syrian government has fully recaptured the city of Aleppo from rebel groups, the Syrian army said in Thursday statement. Aleppo has been partially held by anti-Assad rebel groups since 2012, and has seen a growing offensive from government troops over the past month. A representative from the rebel group Ahrar al-Sham confirmed to Al Jazeera that their last convoy had departed what was formerly a rebel-held neighborhood. The fight for the city led to a humanitarian crisis as air strikes leveled civilian homes and left countless dead.